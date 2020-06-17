GREENSBORO — At-home summer camp packages through Greensboro Parks and Recreation will soon be available to families.
In a news release, the city said local children can receive a summer day camp experience at home with a "Summer Stay Camp" kit, a package of self-guided activities with educational, creative or health and wellness themes.
A new kit will be available each Monday, starting next week and running through Aug. 10, the city said.
Kits can be digitally downloaded or families can pick up a physical kit at the recreation center of their choice, while supplies last.
The kits are designed for children, age 5-12, but can be enjoyed by the entire family, the city said.
The kits include 15 themed activities and resources for additional learning opportunities. Physical kits also include supplies needed for completing each activity.
With the purchase of a kit, kids can attend two virtual camp assemblies each week. Physical kits cost $10 and digital downloads cost $3.
Visit the Parks and Recreation website for a full list of weekly kit themes.
