GREENSBORO — Voters on Thursday got to try out the county's new paper ballot voting system as they took part in the first day of early voting for the March 3 primary.
Guilford County had been using touchscreen machines, but switched to the new system after changes to state law. The old machines produced a paper receipt that fed through the machine, but not a paper ballot that voters could verify, as now required.
The new system involves filling out a paper ballot by hand, then feeding it into a scanner to be read. The county also has separate units for people whose disabilities prevent them from using the standard equipment.
Among a half dozen people interviewed after voting Thursday morning, people were mixed on which system they liked better.
"I thought the (touchscreen) machines were a lot simpler," Greensboro voter Tametrous Boone said of the old system. "I'm kind of a tech guy, a little more tech savvy."
Greensboro resident Darrell Bryant felt the opposite.
"It's just easier with a paper ballot in casting the vote," he said. He also said he felt it was better to have the paper ballots for security against potential computer viruses or Russian election interference.
John Bryson of High Point said voting seemed to take longer under the new system, but he didn't mind.
"I have no problem doing this," he said. "This is a little slower, but that's all right, that's the price you pay for security."
