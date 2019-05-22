GREENSBORO — Police identified the Page High School student who drowned Friday.
Police spokesman Ron Glenn said 15-year-old Malik Ramirez died after jumping into Buffalo Lake with other students.
"Our hearts are heavy with grief for the family and friends of our student, and I know our entire Page High community will join us in wrapping our arms in support around the family, our students and staff," said Erik Naglee, Page High School principal, in a statement Friday.
Greensboro Fire spokesman Dwayne Church said that three students walked to the lake from across the street at Page High School on Friday and decided to jump in wearing their regular school clothes.
But Ramirez ended up underwater and did not resurface, Church said. The male and female students with Ramirez tried to help their friend but were unable to and called 911.
Greensboro Fire responded at 12:44 p.m. to the 911 call.
Twenty firefighters went to the lake with flotation devices trying to find Ramirez. His family joined rescuers at the lake.
Unable to find Ramirez, firefighters called in the dive team and at 2:09 p.m. Ramirez was found.
Church said firefighters began life-saving measures and transferred his care to Moses Cone Hospital's emergency staff who pronounced Ramirez dead.
Buffalo Lake is a private lake that prohibits swimming, fishing, boating and trespassing.
Church said there are "no trespassing" signs all around the lake.