Blanche Taylor Moore: Victims and alleged victims

DEATHS

1) Raymond Reid: Blanche's long-time boyfriend. Died in 1986 of what doctors originally thought was Guillain-Barré syndrome. Body exhumed in 1989, revealing high level of arsenic. Blanche tried, convicted and sentenced to death in 1990 for the first-degree murder of Reid.

2) James N. Taylor: Blanche's first husband. Died in 1973 of suspected heart attack. Body exhumed in 1989, revealing arsenic poisoning as cause of death. Blanche charged with first-degree murder. Charge dropped after Blanche found guilty in Reid's death.

ATTEMPTED POISONING

The Rev. Dwight Moore: Blanche's second husband, whom she married in April 1989. Five days later, he was in the emergency room. Spent three weeks in critical condition and six months in and out of the hospital. Tests revealed 100 times the normal level of arsenic in his system. Blanche charged with assault. Charges dropped after murder conviction in 1990. Dwight Moore died in 2013.

SUSPECTED POISONINGS

1) The Rev. Parker Kiser Sr.: Blanche's preacher father. Died in 1966 of apparent heart attack. Body exhumed in 1989, revealing a high, non-lethal level of arsenic. No charges filed.

2) Isla Taylor: Blanche's mother-in-law from her first marriage. Died in 1970 from a cerebral hemorrhage. Body exhumed in 1989, revealing a high, non-lethal level of arsenic. No charges filed.

3) Lillian Taylor Stewart: Sister of Blanche's first husband. Died in 1972 of unknown illness, but symptoms consistent with Reid's: fluid retention, projectile vomiting, multiple organ failure. Family members suspected Blanche poisoned her with arsenic, and the Forsyth County District Attorney's office considered requesting an exhumation. The Alamance County District Attorney's office, which had jurisdiction, declined to exhume Stewart and dropped the matter.

OTHER

Joseph Mitchell: A former co-worker of Blanche. Died in 1985. Body exhumed in 1989, revealing no unusual level of arsenic.