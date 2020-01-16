GREENSBORO — Guilford County doesn't want your money if you owe less than $5 in property taxes, the Board of Commissioners decided Thursday in a unanimous vote.
Or, more accurately, they agreed to let you off the hook because it costs the county more to collect on such small debts than the revenue recovered.
Ben Chavis, the county's tax director, asked commissioners to adopt the policy.
"We believe this request, if approved, will have a negligible effect on our collection percentage," Chavis said in a memo to the board. "We also believe it shows the public that we are good stewards of taxpayer funds."
He noted that 73 of North Carolina's 100 counties already have similar policies in effect.
The tax department reported that last year, the county sent out 3,187 bills for less than $5 — a total of just less than $10,499 or about $3.28 per bill.
