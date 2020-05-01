caution.jpg
GREENSBORO –State transportation contractors have planned several overnight ramp closures along Interstate 73 that will occur through the weekend.

The ramp from eastbound I-40 to northbound I-73 at Exit 212B is set to close from 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday and again during the same hours Saturday night, according to a news release from N.C. Department of Transportation. As a detour during this closure, I-40 East traffic will travel one exit farther to Guilford College Road and head back on I-40 West to access I-73 North.

Additionally, the ramp to continue on I-73 South where it joins U.S. 220 South at Exit 95 on the south side of Greensboro is scheduled to close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. The detour for this closure will have drivers stay straight and take Exit 124 for South Elm-Eugene Street to turn around and follow I-85 South back to access I-73 South by taking Exit 122 and Exit 122B.

The closures are needed for the ongoing project to rehabilitate nearly 7 miles of I-73/U.S. 421 between I-40 and I-85 in Guilford County. All the work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Drivers should mindful of crews working in this area and allow a little extra time for the detour.

