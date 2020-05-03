GREENSBORO — When Out of the Garden Project started about 12 years ago, the founders never imagined one day they would be serving thousands of people in need of fresh food because of a pandemic.
“We went from six families to this,” said Don Milholin, who started the nonprofit with his wife, Kristy, to bring food to residents in the city’s food deserts.
The nonprofit has grown over the years to 18 neighborhood mobile produce markets, but when the coronavirus forced people of out jobs, Milholin knew the need for fresh food to struggling families would increase.
“We were going at a comfortable pace the first week of March,” he said. “Then COVID happened.”
Combine that with the closing of schools, the only source of a good meal for many children, and you have what Milholin calls the perfect storm of need.
“It has been a staggering change in the number of people we have served,” he said.
The need for social distancing shut down their mobile markets. So they turned to drive-thru distribution. The organization also started using Daystar Church on Merritt Drive as a distribution site, three days a week.
Allen Holmes, Daystar’s leading pastor, was glad to let Out of the Garden use their spacious parking lot.
“We’re in a food desert, so we said we could do food here and we partnered with Out of the Garden,” he said.
Out of the Garden has also partnered with Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Alamance Church Road to hold a drive-thru distribution one day a week.
Almost overnight, the nonprofit about doubled its food giveaways, from 18 to 34.
“Normally we give out 1,500 to 3,000 pounds of produce (per distribution),” Milholin said. “We’ve been giving out 12,000 to 15,000 pounds of produce every day.”
At one of the first giveaways at Daystar in March, Milholin anticipated 300 cars. It drew 1,350 with cars backed up Merritt Drive for half a mile. Last week, 1,800 people got free produce at Mt. Zion Church’s giveaway.
As area food pantries face record demand, Out of the Garden Project has gotten help from regional food suppliers.
Foster-Caviness, which distributes fresh produce to restaurants and school cafeterias, started giving away food when restaurants closed. The company donated 50,000 pounds for a massive March drive-thru giveaway that drew 10,000 people. Greensboro-based HF Foods, which distributes to Asian restaurants on both coasts, has donated 400 tons of fruits and vegetables to food banks in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Over the past six weeks, it gave Out of the Garden Project 250 tons.
At a food giveaway on April 29 at Daystar, HF donated about a dozen pallets of produce, eggs and dairy.
“We know there’s vulnerable people in need in this pandemic,” said HF Foods CEO Zhou Min Ni. “They are definitely in need of those fresh foods which we have on hand.”
Florida-based Quirch Foods, which recently opened a distribution facility in Greensboro, donated 1,200 pounds of poultry to Out of the Garden. The nonprofit has also received donations from Second Harvest Food Bank.
Local restaurants, like Chick-fil-A, are also helping the nonprofit, providing hot meals for those who need them.
Milholin saw one woman at a recent food giveaway immediately open her chicken sandwich and devour it while volunteers put a box of produce in her trunk.
“It’s sad to witness,” he said, “but it’s amazing we were able to have a chicken sandwich for her.”
Chefs from several area restaurants like The Undercurrent and Carrabba’s have stepped up to prepare hot meals that are handed out at the drive-thrus.
Out of the Garden Project is also using the gym at The Church on 68 as temporary storage. Milholin said about 50 pallets of food can be housed in the air-conditioned gym for a short time. But with the uncertainty of when businesses will reopen and the approach of summer, Milholin is worried about finding more refrigerated space.
The nonprofit is working with Self Help to store food in freezers at the old Renaissance Community Cooperative, which closed last year. The Durham-based community development lender helped start the co-op, which is in the middle of one of Greensboro’s many food deserts.
Milholin said the help to Out of the Garden during the pandemic has been overwhelming.
“Greensboro has just stepped up in miraculous ways,” he said. “It’s just been remarkable.”
