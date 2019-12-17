GREENSBORO — The City Council on Tuesday approved a plan that would enlist a group of clinicians to assist city staff and police whenever they encounter a resident having a mental-health crisis.
After a tense and testy debate, the council voted 8-1 to approve the $500,000 contract with The S.E.L. Group to oversee the new initiative — called the Behavioral Health Response Program — beginning in early 2020.
Councilman Justin Outling cast the lone dissenting vote after asking a variety of questions about the path city officials took to arrive at the proposal they put forth Tuesday.
Outling pointed out that city officials have been discussing such a program for more than a year, but had presented few elements to council members.
Other council members, especially Michelle Kennedy, said that Outling had plenty of opportunities to ask questions about the issue.
The idea of a mental-health response team first came up last year after a man named Marcus Smith died in police custody. Smith was agitated and darting in and out of downtown traffic on Sept. 8, 2018, when he encountered officers.
His death set into motion a wave of community protests — and city leaders looking for ways to avoid a tragedy like that from happening again.
The Behavioral Health Response Program approved Tuesday is their solution.
Initially, it was thought that clinicians would solely help police. But the program approved Tuesday is broader and includes service for all 3,100 city employees when any of them encounters a person who may be experiencing a mental-health issue.
That means every employee from a librarian to a clerk at the water department would have a number to call to request assistance from the response team.
In the case of 911 calls, dispatchers would send police and the mental-health professionals would either be requested later by officers or sent simultaneously.
Greensboro researched similar programs in several Mid-Atlantic cities before putting together a request for proposals from local agencies several months ago. A program in Charlotte, for instance, is linked specifically with the police department.
Through it all, Outling was unconvinced, grilling city staff over their research, the substance of their proposal and the nature of their goals.
Kennedy and Outling at one point began shouting over each another.
“This is not a conversation,” Kennedy said to Outling.
Later, Kennedy suggested that Outling had not spent enough time during the past year getting answers from city staff.
“We’ve had a year and if this is the first time you’re hearing about it then maybe it’s time to show up and do the work,” Kennedy said to Outling.
Outling wondered whether city staffers had made the case that a team of clinicians present the day Smith died would have changed the outcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.