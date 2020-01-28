Oral history: Key players in Greensboro's 1960 sit-ins, recorded in the '70s and '90s
In 1998, the News & Record and Greensboro Public Library shared nearly 100 audio clips from dozens of hours of recordings with sit-in participants. Most of the recordings were made in 1997 and 1998 by News & Record writer Jim Schlosser, but others are from recordings the Greensboro Public Library made in the late 1970s.
In this collection, click on the person's name to find and listen to these audio recordings.
Curly Harris was manager of the Woolworth store during the sit-ins. He went to work part time at Woolworth while in high school. He worked ful…
Longtime civil rights activist and Greensboro dentist, Dr. George Simkins Jr. was president of the local NAACP chapter from 1959 until 1984. I…
President of Bennett College from 1955 until 1966. Originally from Akron, Ohio, she was the first female and the first African-American presid…
Franklin Eugene McCain, one of the original four who took part in the Woolworth sit-ins, was born in Union County, and reared in Washington, D.C.
George Roach was mayor of Greensboro from 1957 through 1961. His two terms came not only during the sit-ins, but also at a time when black stu…
One of the original four who took part in the Woolworth sit-ins. A Greensboro native, he graduated from Dudley High School and received a B.S. in sociology from North Carolina A&T State University in 1963. While a student at A&T, Khazan was president of the junior class, the student government association, the campus NAACP and the Greensboro Congress for Racial Equality. He attended law school at Howard University for almost a year. He became a member of the New England Islamic Center in 1968 and took on his present name.
One of the original four taking part in the Woolworth sit-ins. A Wilmington native, he graduated from Williston Senior High School.
For 30 years starting in late 1946, Moebes was a photographer with the morning paper, the Greensboro Daily News, and the afternoon paper, The …
A staff writer for The Greensboro Record, she received the tip that the Greensboro Four was at the Woolworth Store. Another reporter, Marvin S…
Warmoth T. Gibbs Sr. was a former president of A&T, a native of Baldwin, Louisiana, and a Harvard graduate.
