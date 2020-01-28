In 1998, the News & Record and Greensboro Public Library shared nearly 100 audio clips from dozens of hours of recordings with sit-in participants. Most of the recordings were made in 1997 and 1998 by News & Record writer Jim Schlosser, but others are from recordings the Greensboro Public Library made in the late 1970s.

In this collection, click on the person's name to find and listen to these audio recordings. 

  • President of Bennett College from 1955 until 1966. She rejected plans by several Bennett College students to stage a sit-in in November 1959 because the Christmas holidays would have interrupted the efforts.
One of the original four who took part in the Woolworth sit-ins. A Greensboro native, he graduated from Dudley High School and received a B.S. in sociology from North Carolina A&T State University in 1963. While a student at A&T, Khazan was president of the junior class, the student government association, the campus NAACP and the Greensboro Congress for Racial Equality. He attended law school at Howard University for almost a year. He became a member of the New England Islamic Center in 1968 and took on his present name.

