In 1998, the News & Record and Greensboro Public Library shared nearly 100 audio clips from dozens of hours of recordings with sit-in participants. Most of the recordings were made in 1997 and 1998 by News & Record writer Jim Schlosser, but others are from recordings the Greensboro Public Library made in the late 1970s.

In this collection, click on the person's name to find and listen to these audio recordings.