GREENSBORO — The Sedgefield Showgrounds property on Groometown Road will be redeveloped as affordable housing after the Greensboro City Council unanimously approved a rezoning and annexation for the property Tuesday.
Residents said 220 new apartments at the property would overburden area schools and erase a piece of the county's history by building on the century-old showgrounds.
But council members, meeting virtually through the Zoom software, saw a compromise they said would allow the city to have badly-needed affordable housing while preserving some of that history.
Greensboro-based Affordable Housing Management plans to build 220 affordable apartments on the 17 acres. AHM Executive Director David Levy said it would preserve a cemetery at the site. He said the developer would also save the historic barn on the property by donating it and the acre of land around it to Preservation Greensboro, which could find another use for the barn.
Levy spoke to the council through an audio connection as it seeks to preserve social distance during the coronavirus pandemic.
"This location will provide people with a great housing choice in an area that is considered high opportunity," Levy said of the Groometown area. He said that the apartments would be affordable for people earning between 30% and 60% of the area median household income of roughly $47,000 a year.
But attorney David Pokela said he represented about 300 residents who have signed a petition in opposition to the project on three grounds:
• The apartments would bring too many children to an overburdened school system.
• The showgrounds have been a major amenity to the Sedgefield development for roughly a century, celebrated statewide for their equestrian significance. And the site is considered eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, he said.
• The property's owners did not properly sign their consent to allow the property to be annexed.
Before the council voted, however, Mayor Nancy Vaughan said council doesn't usually rule on the way annexation requests are signed by property owners between one another.
She added, "I understand that it could be historic, but the fact is, there's not a buyer for it. The buyer is Affordable Housing Management."
She said the company's willingness to carve out the barn from its development is a good element of the project.
Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson pointed out that the council is not allowed to consider the impact on schools when it makes a rezoning decision.
Councilwoman Goldie Wells added, "I'm really interested in preserving historic sites but we need affordable housing."
Other council members agreed.
"This is a great development," Councilwoman Tammi Thurm said. "Mr. Levy does beautiful developments. We desperately need it."
Thurm said she discussed a possible historic preservation option with Levy, who came up with the offer to donate the barn to Preservation Greensboro, which is still working out the details of accepting it, he told council.
Thurm said she has talked with many residents who have fond memories of the historic property but in the end, affordable housing is one of the city's key goals for 2020.
City Council voted 8-0 to approve the project with Councilman Justin Outling abstaining.
