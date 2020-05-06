GREENSBORO – Victims of domestic violence or other abuse now have another way to seek help from home by using an online chat created by the Guilford County Family Justice Center.
Catherine Johnson, director of the Guilford County Family Justice Center, said residents can use their smartphone or computer to quickly communicate online about needed assistance. During the coronavirus pandemic, residents have been asked to stay home as much as possible.
“Our partnership has been creative in finding new ways to connect during this time," she said. "For many, the safest place to be right now is home. However, for those experiencing violence and abuse, it can be hard to escape for a moment to make a call for help or leave the home to seek services.”
The new chat feature is available from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday online at: https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/family-justice-center.
“Isolation is a powerful abuse tactic and can create major risks for victims," Johnson said. "One significant risk related to isolation is that victims may be cut off from their support systems, such as friends, family, and coworkers. FJC partners want victims to know that help is still available.”
The Family Justice Center helps coordinate the emergency and safety needs of victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and the abuse of residents of all ages.
Services provided at the center by local agencies include safety planning, filing for an emergency protective order, legal consultation, and talking with law enforcement, to name a few.
Residents can reach the center directly by also calling 336-641-2339 in Greensboro, or 336-641-2889 in High Point.
For assistance after business hours, call the 24/7 Crisis Hotline with Family Service of the Piedmont at 336-273-7273. Anyone in immediate danger should call 911.
