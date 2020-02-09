One person died in a house fire Sunday afternoon on the 4000 block of Inwood Drive.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department got the alarm at 3:56 p.m. Sunday and arrived at the scene within a few minutes, according to battalion chief Joe Ramsey.
Multiple engines worked to suppress the fire so they could locate a person believed to be in the house, which was filled with heavy smoke.
Three crews went in to do a primary search of the house and perform a rescue operation.
The Winston-Salem Police Department and Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services also responded.
Firefighters “located the victim and evacuated them from the structure to perform CPR,” Ramsey said.
“The patient was turned over to EMS, but they, sadly, were pronounced dead on the scene.”
After the victim was removed from the structure, firefighters worked to put out the blaze, getting the fire under control by 4:43 p.m., Ramsey said.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Sunday evening, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal investigative division has come in to help with the case, which is standard procedure in cases where a fatality occurs, Ramsey said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.