Tony Lewis Sutton

Sutton

BURLINGTON — A early afternoon shooting Wednesday resulted in the death of one man. 

The incident occurred at 1:07 p.m. in the 600 block of Kivett Street. When officers arrived, they found Thomas Junior Fortner Jr., 39, dead in the road with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Minutes later, 23-year-old Tony Lewis Sutton of Burlington was found and arrested.

It's unknown what led police to Sutton or the motive for the shooting.

