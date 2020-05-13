BURLINGTON — A early afternoon shooting Wednesday resulted in the death of one man.
The incident occurred at 1:07 p.m. in the 600 block of Kivett Street. When officers arrived, they found Thomas Junior Fortner Jr., 39, dead in the road with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Minutes later, 23-year-old Tony Lewis Sutton of Burlington was found and arrested.
It's unknown what led police to Sutton or the motive for the shooting.
