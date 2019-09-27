HIGH POINT — When he was recruited to St. Mary's Episcopal Church in 1964, the talented young organist and choir director originally from Cape Cod had not anticipated retiring from the same church — 55 years later.
Harold Andrews leaves as organist and choir master emeritus — a title fashioned out of respect for his lengthy service — at a church that has been much of his life's work.
"I’m not sure I have heard of it, either," the Rev. David Umphlett said of the title, "but it seems reasonable for someone who has been here 55 years."
Not only has the 87-year-old former Greensboro College music professor played the pipe organ at St. Mary's for decades, but he also rebuilt from scratch one of the organs the church still uses.
Andrews directs and performs with the choir for the last time Sunday.
"I think it’s a good idea for someone to leave when they are still working and not wait to be told you are not up to it," said Andrews, the hint of a laugh in his voice.
In 2016, after an audition, he and the choir spent a week as the "choir-in-residence" at Canterbury Cathedral, one of the oldest and most famous churches in England.
Andrews, who began playing the organ in churches at 11, has degrees in music from Oberlin Conservatory in Ohio and a doctorate in organ music from Boston University. He came South in 1957 to work at Greensboro College as a music professor and later taught photography.
He was hired at St. Mary's in 1964.
Andrews' interest in the mechanical workings of organs reach back to childhood, when he sat in the pews of his Cape Cod church in awe of what the keyboard could do.
While a cadet at West Point, he studied under Ernest Skiller, considered the leading American organ builder in the 1920s, and Henry Van Cedars of the Muller Pipe Organ Company, then the world's largest organ builder.
Of course, experience is a good teacher as well. Especially when it comes to building an organ.
"It takes a lot of time," Andrews explained. "Every organ is unique and there are certain parts that are used that are interchangeable. ... But each individual organ has to be figured out based on the space available and acoustical situations."
At St. Mary's, there was no organ repair that Andrews couldn't do himself.
Now that he's leaving, the church will have to hire someone to do that work.
As he turns his responsibilities over to others — the church plans to hire both an organist and choir leader — his legacy will be the notes he helped shepherd each Sunday.
"What I really appreciate about Harold is that he has helped create an environment here that was intended for God’s glory," Umphlett said.
