GREENSBORO — A company that specializes in affordable housing has begun construction on Muirs Landing, an $11.2 million complex on Muirs Chapel Road that has been steeped in controversy.
Affordable Housing Management of Greensboro said this week that rents for the 72 apartments are based on a tenant's income and can range from $259 to $740 a month. The company said all units will be affordable for households earning below 60% of the area median income of roughly $61,000 a year, according to standards set by the federal government.
Experts in affordable housing say that roughly 30,000 households in Greensboro are considered "rent-burdened" based on U.S. Census figures, meaning they spend more than 30% of their monthly income on housing-related costs.
David Levy, Affordable Housing's executive director, said the company is using a combination of federal tax credits, loans and other types of financing to raise money for the project.
The City Council approved rezoning for Muirs Landing more than a year ago despite protests from residents that an influx of new apartments would add to an already congested Muirs Chapel Road. Council members said at the time more affordable housing was needed in the city.