handcuffs.jpg

RALEIGH — A convicted drug trafficker who says he escaped a Butner prison because he feared he would catch the coronavirus has surrendered after 18 days on the run, authorities say.

The Raleigh-based federal prosecutor’s office said in a news release that Richard R. Cephas turned himself in Monday at a Delaware courthouse. He escaped in early April from a federal prison in Butner, where dozens of inmates are infected with COVID-19.

Cephas was serving a more than five-year prison sentence after being convicted in Delaware of participating in a drug distribution conspiracy. Prosecutors say he was about two years from release when he escaped. According to a criminal complaint about the escape, Cephas told a loved one in a recorded phone call from prison that “I just want to save my life, that’s all.”

Prosecutors say an inmate count early on April 2 found him missing.

Recommended for you

Load comments