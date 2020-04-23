RALEIGH — A convicted drug trafficker who says he escaped a Butner prison because he feared he would catch the coronavirus has surrendered after 18 days on the run, authorities say.
The Raleigh-based federal prosecutor’s office said in a news release that Richard R. Cephas turned himself in Monday at a Delaware courthouse. He escaped in early April from a federal prison in Butner, where dozens of inmates are infected with COVID-19.
Cephas was serving a more than five-year prison sentence after being convicted in Delaware of participating in a drug distribution conspiracy. Prosecutors say he was about two years from release when he escaped. According to a criminal complaint about the escape, Cephas told a loved one in a recorded phone call from prison that “I just want to save my life, that’s all.”
Prosecutors say an inmate count early on April 2 found him missing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.