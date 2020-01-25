North Carolina is growing rapidly — almost 850,000 new residents since the 2010 Census — but that growth is not shared evenly. Many counties are losing people, along with jobs and opportunity. This series examines the reasons for that decline.

THE SERIES

Part 1: Vast swaths of rural North Carolina are struggling to keep pace with Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and other desirable cities that successfully hold on to their young people and retirees, attract out-of-towners and lure businesses.

Part 2: It was once thought the completion of Interstate 40 would send a flow of visitors into Duplin County. But the road wasn't what ultimately brought them. It was something else that flowed.

Part 3: It used to be that Morganton was manufacturing. But when the jobs and people left, a city was forced to rediscover itself.

Part 4: Many thought the coming of Apple and Google would make the Catawba Valley region explode with growth. It didn’t.

Part 5: Pastures replaced by pavement. Trees supplanted by traffic. Idyllic Gaston County is changing — and grappling with an identity crisis.

Part 6: As Republicans and Democrats continue to fight over the redrawing of political maps, many rural counties struggle for their voices to be heard.

Part 7: One of the biggest problems facing rural areas is access to broadband service. A bigger problem: finding a way to make it happen.

Part 8: Between 2010 and 2018, 43 counties lost residents as factories and mills shuttered. In Rockingham County, the decline was steep. Officials hope the rise will be, too.