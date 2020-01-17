Versatility. It’s a key component of why the Greensboro Coliseum Complex is a great host for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, according to Andrew Brown, public relations manager for the complex.
“Having the Special Events Center adjacent to the arena, allows us to host the competition, practice rink and FanFest area all on the same campus. This convenience is a huge hit with the competitors, U.S. Figure Skating officials and fans,” Brown said Friday.
Greensboro is the only location that has this capability, he said. “In other cities ..., skaters have to take shuttle buses to get to/from the practice rink to the competition.”
