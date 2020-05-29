GREENSBORO — As the Guilford County Sheriff's Office resumes serving eviction notices, housing advocates are asking local, state and federal governments to offer rental assistance for tenants who are sure to face financial challenges in the coming months.
After a 10-week moratorium, the sheriff's office said earlier this week that it would begin serving eviction notices starting Friday in order to clear the 62 cases that have piled up during the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
For those struggling to make ends meet, the shutdown could be the thing that pushes them into homelessness.
When local courts resume normal operations as restrictions are reduced, eviction experts predict hundreds of cases will be filed by landlords over tenants who've been laid off or lost their jobs.
Federal stimulus checks, expanded unemployment benefits and protections for some who receive federal housing aid will delay the bulk of those evictions well into the summer, housing experts say.
But "we have a tidal wave coming," predicted Stephen Sills, a UNCG professor who is part of an effort to help renters in danger of becoming homeless.
Sills, head of the UNCG Center for Housing and Community Studies, manages an extensive program that uses statistics to influence policy on housing issues. He said typically as many as 1,200 Guilford County residents a month are involved in the eviction process, although that doesn't always result in the loss of a home.
Beyond that, Sills said roughly 40,000 county residents of varied income levels face a "cost burden" in trying to remain where they live. Meaning, they pay a significant portion of their income to keep a roof over their heads. Many of those people are at or near the poverty level.
As federal stimulus checks and unemployment benefits dry up, Sills and other housing advocates are worried that thousands of people who are unable to pay their rent will be taken to court by landlords.
Enter the COVID-19 Tenancy Preservation Project, which offers rental assistance.
For people facing immediate eviction, money from the fund can be used to pay a landlord while lawyers from Legal Aid of North Carolina — one of three groups involved in the initiative — work out agreements that would allow tenants to pay back rent.
"The floodgates are about to open for us and we have some apprehension about that," said Janet McAuley Blue, a managing attorney for Legal Aid's Greensboro office.
That's why a number of organizations are calling on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners to fund a rent-assistance program using some of the $93 million in a federal CARES Act grant to local government.
The Piedmont Triad Apartment Association, which represents 140 companies that own about 44,000 apartments in the region, is one of them.
Jon Lowder, executive director of the organization, said that landlords were worried they might see a "massive falloff" in rent payments but so far, that hasn't happened.
The federal stimulus checks and unemployment benefits many renters received likely helped keep them off the streets.
But it also delayed the inevitable.
As North Carolina slowly returns to normal, local housing experts think those people will start to become vulnerable to eviction.
Commissioners, however, say they have other priorities. Jeff Phillips, who chairs the nine-member board, said that the $93 million is earmarked for public health and to uplift small businesses that had to shut down during the state-mandated quarantine.
"Our hearts certainly go out to every person struggling right now," he said.
