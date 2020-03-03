GREENSBORO — Voter turnout throughout Guilford County seems to be slow but steady on a drizzly Tuesday.
Guilford County elections director Charlie Collicutt said there had been no issues Tuesday at any of the county's 165 precincts. He said Board of Elections workers "are doing a great job" with the new hand-marked paper ballot system that replaced the touch-screen machines that Guilford voters had used for the past 15 years.
So far, "it feels like a nice election," Collicutt said in an interview shortly before noon.
Election Day follows a record-setting early voting period during which nearly 40,000 Guilford County residents cast ballots. That's up 21 percent from the March 2016 primary.
Collicutt predicted that Tuesday's Election Day turnout probably won't break any records. "It'll be in the ballpark" of the 87,000 people who voted on Election Day during the March 2016 primary.
His reasoning? A record number of people voted early this time around. North Carolina's primary is earlier than usual. And Tuesday's forecast calls for rain through much of the afternoon.
"I think it's going to do a number on votes tonight," Collicutt said of the weather. "But we'll see."
• • •
There were some hiccups elsewhere.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that the State Board of Elections had identified snafus in two polling places. At one precinct apiece in Onslow and Bertie counties, elections workers weren't able to print out voter polling forms. Both issues were fixed promptly.
The News & Observer reported that nonpartisan Democracy North Carolina had received calls from voters about issues in Asheville, Durham and Roanoke Rapids.
• • •
Voters were out and about Tuesday morning. Here are three stories from the polls:
When the rain came Tuesday morning, Nancy Hoffman of Jamestown said she thought, “Am I going to be able to do my job or not?”
Wearing a clear plastic rain bonnet, Hoffman, 84, handed out cards for John Ritter, a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, in the parking lot at Gate City Baptist Church in Jamestown.
When she arrived, she spotted a covered area leading to the church’s door.
“I thought if I could stay under the porch there, I’d have it made — but no,” she said. Poll workers wouldn't let her stand so close to the entrance.
So it was back to the parking lot and beyond the designated sign.
Hoffman said she had “worked the polls for years, but I’d retired from it.”
She got back in the game for Ritter, her best friend’s nephew.
“He’s a fine Christian man,” Hoffman said. “I think the world of him.”
*
Turnout was steady Tuesday morning at Greensboro's First Baptist Church, said Susan Thompson, chief elections judge for the precinct.
By 9 a.m., almost 100 people had voted, Thompson said.
The new paper ballots have worked out “surprisingly well,” Thompson said.
“It’s much easier to use in terms of the poll workers,” Thompson said. “It’s in some ways easier to handle than the old electronic ballots. I think most voters are having a good experience with it. The counting of it is easier.”
Michael Frierson, professor of media studies at UNCG, was among those voting Tuesday morning at First Baptist Church.
“I’m really concerned about the direction the country is heading in,” Frierson said. “I feel like we’ve got to fight back. I am hoping that the Democrats can get it together and take Trump down.”
*
Voting was light but steady at the precinct at Memorial Presbyterian Church on McKnight Mill Road, according to chief judge Keith Kessler.
“So far things are going pretty smoothly,” Kessler said Tuesday morning.
He said voters seem to be doing OK with the new hand-marked ballots.
“I explain there are more safeguards that way, to guarantee a fair election,” Kessler said.
Voter James Rollins, 53, said he had no issues with the new system.
“It was good,” he said. “It was quick.”
• • •
Super Tuesday could be a decisive day in the race for the Democratic nomination for president.
This story from The Associated Press offers up a quick primer on Super Tuesday.
And the Washington Post is keeping track of Super Tuesday news and events around the country through live updates.
• • •
