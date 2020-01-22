GREENSBORO — Paul Wylie is back for another tour of duty as Greensboro’s honorary chairman and ambassador as the city hosts the U.S. Figure Skating Championships for the third time in 10 years.
Greensboro is lucky to have him.
Figure skating is lucky to have him. And his family is lucky to have him.
“I feel very fortunate,” Wylie says, “to have a second life.”
That’s not an exaggeration.
Because Wylie, the 1992 Olympic men’s silver medalist, nearly died three months after his second stint as Greensboro’s honorary chairman back in 2015.
Wylie is 55 years old, a retired elite athlete who has kept himself in good physical shape and had no history of health problems.
And yet, without warning, his heart stopped beating during an F3 workout with friends on April 21, 2015.
“It was just a regular workout,” Wylie says. “I was running sprints. I collapsed in the middle of the workout. I was lucky. Two guys were on me right away doing CPR. I was out for, I don’t know, 6 minutes? I was gone.”
Paramedics arrived and injected Wylie with epinephrine. His heart started again, and he was rushed to a hospital.
“They put me into the ‘Code Cool’ for therapeutic hypothermia,” Wylie says. “Two days later I woke up asking my wife (Kate), ‘Have we paid our health insurance premium?’ The doctors had told her, ‘You’ll see if his brain is there right away.’ So that question was actually a relief for her.”
Wylie recalls the hospital experience, even times he wasn’t completely conscious.
“You can’t really communicate,” he says. “You’re watching things happen, but you’re still in some state of drugged coma. You’re aware, and you’re watching people work around you. All that time, I’m thinking, ‘Gosh, this is going to be expensive.’”
But the cost beat the alternative. Wylie is still here for Kate, his wife of 20 years, and their three children Hannah, 15, Emma, 13, and Caleb, 11.
And Wylie appreciates irony. In addition to coaching skaters at an ice rink in Indian Trail near Charlotte, Wylie also was a part-time speaker for Johnson & Johnson, an advocate for good health and well-being long before the day his heart stopped.
“I was sitting in the hospital, thinking about some of the things we teach in those programs,” Wylie says. “It’s about energy management and positive thinking, and knowing what your purpose in life is. That helped me. … Now I also do a lot of speaking on resilience, on positive attitude, on making sure you’re still trying to be active.”
Two years ago, Wylie had aortic valve replacement surgery, and doctors also inserted a defibrillator/pacemaker.
“It’s just part of my story,” Wylie says. “Obviously, I was over-exerting myself that day. There was some sort of electrical glitch in my body. I’m not alone; 400,000 people suffer sudden cardiac arrest every year. Most of them, there is no explanation.
“It was like that with me. There were no blockages. Nothing like that. It just happened. So I tell everyone, ‘Make sure you know CPR, because you really could save someone’s life. And make sure your house is in order, because you never know.’”
Since his own near-death experience, Wylie has thought a lot about something he talks about at those speaking engagement: his purpose in life.
“I believe I’ve been given certain gifts,” he says, “and my purpose is to share and utilize those gifts to nurture and support my wife, build strong people in my children, and to be a pillar in the community. … I need to use those gifts in a way that is helpful.”
Paul Wylie will skate again Friday at the Coliseum, a cameo in his third opening ceremonies here at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
Greensboro is lucky to have him.
