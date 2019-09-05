GREENSBORO — Guilford County officials gave city government a head start in building a new parking deck on North Eugene Street downtown.
The county Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to give the city of Greensboro a temporary construction easement so that contractors can immediately begin shoring up a retaining wall for the $22 million project.
The vote also gave the city ownership of a part of the existing wall, which the county had owned, behind the Edgeworth Building at 232 N. Edgeworth St.
Building the deck will take up to 18 months, officials said. The deck will provide parking for the planned Project Slugger, which abuts the Grasshoppers’ ball field, that includes a $140 million hotel, office and apartment complex.
DWI Task Force
The commissioners approved a $257,440 grant from the Governor’s Highway Safety program to beef up the local program aimed at taking impaired drivers off the road and educating the public about the problem.
Friends Homes bonds
The board also voted unanimously for $57 million in “retirement facility revenue bonds” for capital improvements at Friends Homes’ campuses and to refinance some already-existing bonds. A project spokesman told the board that the vote was a requirement to meet IRS regulations and that no county money was involved or at risk in the project.
Sept. 11 commemoration
Commissioners passed a resolution endorsing Wednesday as “National Patriot Day” to honor the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
The resolution decreed flags be flown at half staff to “solemnly remember all those who lost their lives: Our first responders, family members and friends.”
Commissioner of the year
Board members congratulated colleague, Commissioner Kay Cashion, on her selection as “County Commissioner of the Year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.