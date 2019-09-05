Guilford County Government graphic

GREENSBORO — Guilford County officials gave city government a head start in building a new parking deck on North Eugene Street downtown.

The county Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to give the city of Greensboro a temporary construction easement so that contractors can immediately begin shoring up a retaining wall for the $22 million project.

The vote also gave the city ownership of a part of the existing wall, which the county had owned, behind the Edgeworth Building at 232 N. Edgeworth St.

Building the deck will take up to 18 months, officials said. The deck will provide parking for the planned Project Slugger, which abuts the Grasshoppers’ ball field, that includes a $140 million hotel, office and apartment complex.

DWI Task Force

The commissioners approved a $257,440 grant from the Governor’s Highway Safety program to beef up the local program aimed at taking impaired drivers off the road and educating the public about the problem.

Friends Homes bonds

The board also voted unanimously for $57 million in “retirement facility revenue bonds” for capital improvements at Friends Homes’ campuses and to refinance some already-existing bonds. A project spokesman told the board that the vote was a requirement to meet IRS regulations and that no county money was involved or at risk in the project.

Sept. 11 commemoration

Commissioners passed a resolution endorsing Wednesday as “National Patriot Day” to honor the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The resolution decreed flags be flown at half staff to “solemnly remember all those who lost their lives: Our first responders, family members and friends.”

Commissioner of the year

Board members congratulated colleague, Commissioner Kay Cashion, on her selection as “County Commissioner of the Year.”

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Taft Wireback at 336-373-7100 and follow @TaftWirebackNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments