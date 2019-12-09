GREENSBORO — Starting the first week in December, the trucks, dolls and games start to fill the donated space.
Only there's little there for the teenagers who are among the more than 500 children in foster care through the Guilford County Department of Social Services this time of the year.
And that has Rorie Staton and "Celebrate the Children" in overdrive.
The group, made up mostly of off-duty DSS workers and people they know, tries providing holiday magic for children who are wards of the state and cannot be with their own families.
These teens have mostly asked for Walmart, Target, Bath & Body Works, and VISA gift cards so they can shop for what they want for Christmas.
Staton has checked her list of donated items — more than twice.
"Aside from being in foster care and away from family, they also often don't get a lot throughout the year, so we try really hard to make Christmas special for them," said Staton, a DSS child protective services supervisor.
"They are no different from other teens when it comes to wanting what they want for Christmas," Staton said.
The group begins handing the collected items to foster parents starting on Thursday, when the program is supposed to wrap up for the season except for the children who continue to come into custody through the holidays.
Staton and coworkers hope churches, companies, individuals — anyone with a little extra to spare — will consider what Christmas morning will look like for these teens.
The children enter custody for a variety of reasons and the opioid epidemic has certainly impacted the rate that children enter custody, Staton said. Other reasons include abuse, homelessness, and mental health issues.
"I get excited every year when I see how the community pours out for children in foster care and more importantly to see and hear kids happy that they received items for Christmas, even in the midst of their challenging situations."
Celebrate the Children has no budget, just volunteers with big hearts. What these kids end up with depends on sponsors, such as participating DSS employees, groups and private individuals, who get lists with three wishes.
Each year the group starts largely from scratch.
"By word of mouth, faith, hope, begging — we hope to get it done," Staton said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.