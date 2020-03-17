OAK RIDGE — While Oak Ridge Town Hall remains open for business, the town has canceled all its meetings for the next two weeks, according to a news release.
And, like most other municipalities, the town advises people use email or the telephone if possible. Contact information can be found at www.oakridgenc.com.
