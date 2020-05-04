sold sign
The Brassfield Park Apartments complex in Greensboro has been sold to a New York residential real-estate group for $49 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The buyer is an affiliated of White Eagle Property Group LLC of Monsey, N.Y. The sellers are CCC Brassfield Park LLC and Tellico Brassfield LLC, both of Raleigh.

The apartment complex on New Garden Road was built in 1996 and has 336 units.

The sale is one of the largest in the Triad in an apartment complex buying spree, mostly by out-of-state purchasers, over the past two years.

