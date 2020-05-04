The Brassfield Park Apartments complex in Greensboro has been sold to a New York residential real-estate group for $49 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer is an affiliated of White Eagle Property Group LLC of Monsey, N.Y. The sellers are CCC Brassfield Park LLC and Tellico Brassfield LLC, both of Raleigh.
The apartment complex on New Garden Road was built in 1996 and has 336 units.
The sale is one of the largest in the Triad in an apartment complex buying spree, mostly by out-of-state purchasers, over the past two years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.