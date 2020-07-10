Winston-Salem Police arrested around 16 protesters late Thursday night in front of the Forsyth County Public Safety Center after a tense protest where demonstrators harshly criticized law enforcement officers.
Police couldn’t immediately confirm the exact number of arrests.
Protest
Calvin Peña is arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Demonstrators are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Yvette Boulware raises her fist as she prepares to be arrested during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A demonstrator raises his fist as he prepares to be arrested during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Yvette Boulware is arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Yvette Boulware is arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protesters gather in downtown Winston-Salem on Thursday
Protest
Demonstrators are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A demonstrator is arrested by an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Demonstrators are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A demonstrator is arrested by an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
An officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department and a demonstrator with a cell phone keep their eyes on things as protesters are arrested during a over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A demonstrator is searched by an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department after being arrested during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Demonstrators are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A demonstrator is handcuffed after being arrested during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A demonstrator is arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protesters are arrested during a rally in downtown Winston-Salem
Protest
Yvette Boulware is arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Demonstrators are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville as Sara Hines, foreground, leads other demonstrators in chants on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A Forsyth County Sheriff's Office cruiser sits in front of the Sheriff's Office after deputies were called in to assist officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a demonstration over the death of John Neville on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Demonstrators are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Demonstrators prepare to be arrested during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Calvin Peña is arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Yvette Boulware raises her fist as she prepares to be arrested during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Demonstrators are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A demonstrator raises his fist as he prepares to be arrested during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Winston-Salem Police Lt. Todd Hart said the protesters will be charged with misdemeanor impeding traffic.
“None of the protesters resisted being arrested,” Hart said. “They were all very cooperative.”
The arrests followed a 9 p.m. protest where nearly 40 people demonstrated in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, criticizing Winston-Salem police for arresting five demonstrators the previous night.
The protesters conducted a demonstration that lasted more than 2 hours. They walked around the sheriff’s office on Church, Third, Chestnut and Fourth streets.
Sara Hines of Winston-Salem, a protester, said that Wednesday night’s arrests of five demonstrators for impeding traffic on Church Street was a measure to intimidate the protesters at future demonstrations.
“This is our city, and these are our f---- — streets,” Hines said. “Those arrests were just photo ops for the police. They were meant to intimidate us.”
During the Thursday protest, several officers in police patrol cars drove by the demonstrators on Church Street.
Winston-Salem police arrested four protesters Wednesday evening during a Black Lives Matter rally to demand more information about John Neville’s death.
Neville died in December 2019 after being placed in a “prone-restraint,” meaning he was face down and restrained in some fashion — and, as a result, Neville was unable to breathe, which caused a brain injury that would eventually kill him, according to Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill.
Five detention officers and a jail nurse are charged with involuntary manslaughter in his death.
Before the demonstration began, Hart told the protesters that officers would not block the streets and warned the demonstrators not to block traffic on the streets near the sheriff’s office.
If they did so, they could be arrested, Hart said. He urged the protesters to stay on the sidewalks.
“You can protest all that you want,” Hart said to the demonstrators. “That’s your constitutional right. I don’t have a problem with that. We don’t want anyone getting hurt.”
During the demonstration, Calvin Peña, a protest organizer, said that Wednesday night’s arrests was an attempt to impede the demonstrators’ rights to protest.
“They (police) want us to be silent,” Peña said.
Protest
Calvin Peña is arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Demonstrators are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Yvette Boulware raises her fist as she prepares to be arrested during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A demonstrator raises his fist as he prepares to be arrested during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Yvette Boulware is arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Yvette Boulware is arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protesters gather in downtown Winston-Salem on Thursday
Protest
Demonstrators are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A demonstrator is arrested by an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Demonstrators are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A demonstrator is arrested by an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
An officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department and a demonstrator with a cell phone keep their eyes on things as protesters are arrested during a over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A demonstrator is searched by an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department after being arrested during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Demonstrators are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A demonstrator is handcuffed after being arrested during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A demonstrator is arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protesters are arrested during a rally in downtown Winston-Salem
Protest
Yvette Boulware is arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Demonstrators are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville as Sara Hines, foreground, leads other demonstrators in chants on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A Forsyth County Sheriff's Office cruiser sits in front of the Sheriff's Office after deputies were called in to assist officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a demonstration over the death of John Neville on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Demonstrators are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Demonstrators prepare to be arrested during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Calvin Peña is arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Yvette Boulware raises her fist as she prepares to be arrested during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
Demonstrators are arrested by officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Protest
A demonstrator raises his fist as he prepares to be arrested during a protest over the death of John Neville in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.