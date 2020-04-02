The latest on COVID-19 cases in North Carolina:
Number of N.C. cases: 1,857 statewide as of 10:55 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's a one-day increase of 17% after an increase of 6% the previous day.
In the Triad: Guilford County has 71 reported cases, according to state health officials. That's an increase of 16 cases since Tuesday. Guilford's total is fourth in the state behind Mecklenburg (495), Wake (234) and Durham (147) counties. Forsyth County has 56 reported cases.
In a noon Facebook post, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said there have been 74 coronavirus cases in the county and three related deaths.
Deaths and hospitalizations: 16 people in N.C. have died from coronavirus complications, according to state health officials. That number includes one person each in Guilford and Forsyth counties, according to state data. However, Guilford County health officials are reporting three deaths in the county. DHHS says 184 people are currently hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19. That's 20 people fewer since Tuesday.
For more information: Call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
