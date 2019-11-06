Here’s a look at results from Tuesday’s municipal elections. Races are nonpartisan. An (i) indicates incumbent. Terms are four years unless noted. Results are complete but unofficial. Percentages are rounded up.
Alamance County
Burlington
Mayor (2-year term)
n Ian Baltutis (i) 67%
n Joey Cook Sr. 33%
City Council (2 seats)
n Bob Ward (i) 49%
n Kathy Hykes (i) 48%
Guilford County
Gibsonville
Mayor
n Lenny Williams (i) 56%
n Ricky Cox 44%
Alderman (3 seats)
n Mark Shepherd (i) 21%
n Clarence A. Owen (i) 18%
n Yvonne Maizland 16%
n Paul Thompson 16%
n Paul Dean (i) 16%
n Steve Harrison 12%
High Point
Mayor
n Jay Wagner (i) 52%
n Carlvena Foster 48%
Council at-large (2 seats)
n Britt W. Moore (i) 31%
n Tyrone E. Johnson 25%
n Mason Garner 22%
n Patrick Harman 16%
Ward 1
n Cyril Jefferson 55%
n Willie H. Davis 45%
Ward 2
n Chris Williams (i) 66%
n Jerry Mingo 33%
Ward 3
n Monica Peters (i) 68%
n Arshad Khan 32%
Ward 4
n Wesley Hudson (i) 67%
n Jim Bronnert 33%
Ward 5
n Vic Jones (i) 58%
n Leah Price 41%
Ward 6
n Michael Holmes 50%
n Jason P. Ewing (i) 50%
High Point Bond issues
Streets and Sidewalks
n Yes 77%
n No 23%
Parks and Recreation
n Yes 76%
n No 24%
Housing
n Yes 71%
n No 29%
Jamestown
Mayor (2-year term)
n Lynn Montgomery (i) 71%
n Robert Edward Frederick 29%
Town Council (4 seats; 2-year terms)
n Martha Stafford Wolfe (i) 26%
n Rebecca Mann Rayborn (i) 25%
n John Capes (i) 19%
n Lawrence Straughn 19%
n Dave Cohen 10%
Jamestown Charter Amendment
To amend the Town Charter to lengthen terms from two to four years for mayor and council members, and to begin staggering council terms, affecting municipal elections beginning in 2021.
n Yes 60%
n No 40%
Kernersville
Mayor (2-year term)
n Dawn Morgan (i) 58%
n Irving Neal 34%
n Christine (Chris) Federico 8%
Board of Aldermen (5 seats; 2-year term)
n Jenny Fulton (i) 20%
n Joe Pinnix (i) 19%
n Bruce Boyer (i) 18%
n Chris Thompson (i) 18%
n Kenny Crews (i) 18%
Oak Ridge
Town Council (3 seats)
n Doug Nodine (i) 26%
n Martha Pittman 20%
n George McClellan (i) 19%
n Mike Stone 19%
n Van Tanner 15%
Pleasant Garden
Mayor (2-year term)
n Carla Strickland (i) 95%
Town Council (2 seats)
n Alan D. Marshall (i) 51%
n Ron Surgeon (i) 46%
Sedalia
Town Council (2 seats)
n Howard J. Morgan (i) 42%
n Valerie Jones (i) 31%
n Serita L. Faison 25%
Stokesdale
Town Council (3 seats)
n Derek Foy 20%
n Jim Rigsbee 17%
n Jimmy Landreth 15%
n Randy Braswell 13%
n Frank Bruno (i) 13%
n Tim Jones (i) 12%
n H. Mark Nadel 7%
n Mark Jordahl 1%
Summerfield
Mayor (2-year term)
n BJ Barnes 60%
n Danny Nelson 40%
Town Council (3 seats)
n Lynne Williams DeVaney 21%
n John O’Day (i) 20%
n Reece Walker (i) 20%
n Priscilla Olinick 14%
n Rich Schlobohm 13%
n Sean Dwyer 13%
Town Council (unexpired 2-year term)
n Tim Sessoms 60%
n Dana Luther 40%
Whitsett
Town Council (3 seats)
n Richard A. Fennell (i) 33%
n Jamie King 33%
n Jerry Rice (i) 33%
Sedgefield
Sanitary District (5 seats; 2-year term)
n Dick Toomey (i) 21%
n Bob Stout (i) 20%
n Dennis G. Howard (i) 19%
n Stuart G. Tugman (i) 18%
n Ron Hickman (i) 17%
Rockingham County
Eden council
Ward 1
n Bernie Moore (i) 72%
Ward 2
n Bruce Nooe 62%
n James C. (Jim) Burnette (i) 37%
Ward 6
n Phil Hunnicutt 45%
n Tom Fulton 33%
n Lisa Haraway Goldsworthy 21%
Ward 7
n Gerald (Jerry) Ellis (i) 78%
Madison
Mayor (2-year term)
n David Myers (i) 73%
n Michael Justice 26%
Board of Aldermen (3 seats)
n Tom Rogers (i) 29%
n William Phillips 28%
n Virginia Hoover 20%
n Suzie Vaughan Wilkinson 16%
n Mary Reese Martin 8%
Mayodan
Mayor
n James (Bud) Cardwell 50%
n Dwight Lake 49%
Council (3 seats)
n Melanie Shemo Barnes 22%
n Darrell Allred (i) 18%
n Doug Cardwell 17%
n Shaunna Priddy Overman 17%
n Brandon M. Griffin 15%
n Charles Menard Jr. 11%
Reidsville
Council District A (2 seats)
n Donald L. Gorham (i) 50%
n William C. Hairston (i) 49%
Council District B (2 seats)
n Sherri G. Walker (i) 36%
n James K. Festerman (i) 35%
n Shannon Forrester Blackburn 23%
n Hemco Patharkar 4%
Stoneville
Mayor
n Kathy Stanley Galvan 66%
n Jodi Lester 34%
Council (3 seats)
n Jerry Smith (i) 27%
n Chuck Hundley (i) 25%
n Henry (Camp) Thornton (i) 24%
n Sammy Rex Tuggle 24%
Wentworth
Council (3 seats)
n Dennis Paschal III (i) 35%
n Dennis Paschal (i) 33%
n Evelyn L. Conner (i) 31%
