RALEIGH — Some 70,000 employees work in North Carolina's state agencies, and tens of thousands more are in the state's public colleges and universities. Can they work from home during the coronavirus pandemic? It depends on where they work and what they do.
Not everyone can easily work from home to avoid large gatherings and practice social distancing, as Gov. Roy Cooper and Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen advised last week with the number of cases in the state growing.
On Thursday night, state employees received an email about working remotely if they can.
"Based on the guidance of public health experts, we encourage all state government employees, temporary employees, and contractors working anywhere in North Carolina to telework to the greatest extent possible starting (March 13)," employees were told in the email.
The email to employees also said "state public health experts also recommend that people at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 stay at home to the extent possible and that employers urge high risk employees to stay home."
Those at high risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19 are people with diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, weakened immune systems or who are 65 and older.
State employees were told that their supervisor and their state agency's human resources office would determine if their position is eligible to telework during the "emergency situation." Cooper has declared a state of emergency for North Carolina.
Mandatory employees
Employees were also told that jobs referred to as "mandatory" or "essential" aren't conducive to teleworking.
"Not all state jobs lend themselves to telework. Mandatory employees, including law enforcement and health professionals, continue to provide essential services while taking necessary steps to limit their exposure to COVID-19," said Jill Warren Lucas, spokesperson for the Office of State Human Resources.
Lucas said Friday the agency doesn't know yet how many state employees are teleworking, but expects a significant increase "in light of Governor Cooper's strong recommendation."
Lucas said the No. 1 concern is public health.
"Teleworking for employees who are eligible, or social distancing and stepped-up hygiene practices for those who must be in the workplace, are stressed by public health officials as essential to blunting the spread of this disease," Lucas said.
Some employees are alternating telework and days they work in the office to limit exposure. Others are staggering shifts.
State agencies have been encouraged to be "as flexible as possible in supporting employees in both alternate work arrangements and taking leave where necessary," she said. The OSHR updates its FAQs for state employees at oshr.nc.gov/coronavirus.
UNC System employees
UNC System spokesperson Josh Ellis said it doesn't yet have a count of employees working remotely. He said there are 47,000 permanent employees and many temporary employees across the system's 17 locations, and decisions about teleworking are made locally by each institution and department head, with UNC and state government guidance.
Ellis said that some employees in positions not conducive to teleworking are expected to report to work if there are "no reasonable alternatives" and the university is open. Campuses will also stagger work schedules.
"Regardless of the job assignment, maximum consideration will be afforded to individuals who are at risk, or who are caregivers for such individuals, given the latest public health guidelines in North Carolina," Ellis said.
SEANC
The State Employees Association of North Carolina has 46,000 members and is affiliated with the Service Employees International Union.
Ardis Watkins, the executive director, said the group has heard from some employees who can't work from home, like those who work in state prisons.
"Obviously they're essential personnel, and in any institutional setting you're going to have higher level of concern," she said. Watkins said those kinds of jobs require working on the front lines, and employees are rightfully concerned.
Watkins said any state employees who have concerns should talk to their human resources representative.
"There's no one-size-fits-all answer for state employees with dealing with this coronavirus (pandemic)," Watkins said. She said the government will have to balance providing public service and protecting public employees, a situation that is probably going to get worse.
