GREENSBORO — University researchers put out a warning earlier this week that North Carolina residents were not doing a very good job submitting their information to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Based on census numbers available Monday morning, North Carolina was “among the bottom 10 states for Census response,” reported Carolina Demography, a research group affiliated with UNC-Chapel Hill.
“As of March 23, North Carolina ranked 41st with just under 17% of households responding, compared to 19% of households nationally,” the group reported in an email alert. “West Virginia (ranked 51st) is the only southeastern state with a lower response score.”
The nationwide census numbers are a moving target that change by the day, and North Carolina respondents appear to have upped their game as the week progressed.
For example, the Monday numbers showed that only 18.4% of Guilford County households had responded the census request, either by mail, phone or online.
That compared with what was then the national average of 19.2%.
But by late Wednesday, another 10.2% of Guilford households had responded — mostly online — boosting the overall rate to 28.6% — slightly higher than Wednesday’s new, national average of 28.1%.
Statewide, the percentage of residents who had responded by Wednesday still trailed national norms by several percentage points.
So North Carolina’s relatively slow mustering for the initial phase of the census remains a cause for concern, said Jessica Stanford, a Carolina Demography analyst.
“I believe we should definitely be paying attention to this, particularly because our online response rate remains about 3% lower than the nation as a whole,” Stanford said.
Her group, Carolina Demography, is part of the Carolina Population Center at UNC-CH. Its goal is to use statistical information “to help people and organizations across North Carolina better understand the dynamic and rapidly changing state,” the seven-person team says on its website.
Carolina Demography plans to put out weekly reports tracking state residents’ reaction to the Census Bureau’s “self-response” phase before census takers come to call in person.
At the federal level, this is the first census that encourages residents to go online and file their basic information using the Census Bureau’s website. The website includes detailed information on how to respond by mail, phone or online.
April 1 is Census Day, but the bureau has been tracking the early returns and began publishing the numbers last week.
The questions on the census form are basic inquiries about who lives in each household, their ages and relationship to each other, their race and ancestral lineage, and whether they occupy the space as a homeowner, renter or fall into some other category.
The form takes about 15 minutes to fill out, depending largely on how many people live in the household.
The federal government conducts the census every 10 years in a national number-crunching campaign that dates to 1790 and was a paperwork-only operation for most of that time.
The demographic information produced by the census is critical to a wide range of governmental purposes that range from how many members of Congress each state gets to the amounts of money flowing into federal programs for a particular neighborhood, city or county.
Guilford County has a “Complete Count Committee” made up of volunteers who hope to increase the percentage of local residents responding to the census by whatever medium.
But the group’s most recent meeting was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Guilford County Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston.
Alston said the committee of about 85 members has divided into seven subgroups focused on getting the word out and other measures to improve the response rate in parts of the county where numbers are lagging.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners appropriated $30,000 for the effort that will include leaflets, other printed material and a social media campaign, Alston said.
Ultimately, committee members could wind up spreading the word by canvassing parts of the community with low response rates, Alston said. But the COVID-19 pandemic has cast doubt on that as a viable option, he said.
“If you have low responses in certain areas, we were going to send people out to knock on doors,” Alston said. “But I don’t know if that’s going to happen now.”
Stanford said the new coronavirus also has cast a level of uncertainty across efforts at the national level, too.
The original schedule called for each household to get a series of letters from the Census Bureau encouraging the occupants to submit their information by mail, phone or internet.
After that, the Census Bureau plans to send an “enumerator” to visit and seek the information in person.
“By mid-May, a household will have received three letters from the Census Bureau and at that point they get an enumerator,” Stanford said.
She said initial plans called for the whole operation to be completed by early summer.
“If coronavirus wasn’t an issue, they hoped to have it wrapped up by July 1,” Stanford said. “Now they’re looking at the end of July and possibly mid-August.”
