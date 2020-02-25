ACC LOGO (FOR WEB)

GREENSBORO — Want catch some March Madness basketball action and make a little money for your booster club or church while you do it?

Spectra Food Services and Hospitality, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s contracted concessionaire, is seeking nonprofit groups to supplement its workforce to staff concession stands during the 2020 ACC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments, as well as other events.

The Food for Funds program is a way for school band boosters, sports teams, cheerleading/dance organizations, churches and civic organizations, such as Rotary or Kiwanis groups, to earn money.

For more information on the program, contact Mandy Causey with Spectra at 336-373-7462 or email mandy.causey@spectraxp.com.

