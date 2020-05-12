Barnabas Network Donations
Barnabas Network Facebook

GREENSBORO — The Barnabas Network has resumed processing referrals from partner agencies and is again accepting donations of household items.

The nonprofit provides free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. Last year, it helped nearly 700 families furnish their homes.

The Barnabas Network had closed its warehouse when all nonessential businesses and nonprofits were ordered to close a month ago to curb the spread of the coronavirus. It relies mostly on donations of new and gently-used items. 

Drop-off donations of small furniture and household items will now be accepted 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday at the warehouse at 838 Winston St.

The nonprofit is accepting, processing and rescheduling referrals from partnering agencies of those in need. It is also testing a virtual shopping experience for high-priory cases.

For information, call 336-370-4002 or visit www.thebarnabasnetwork.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments