Note to subscribers

Hurricane Florence will be a strong hurricane when it makes landfall along the Carolina Coast.

As it continues to move inland, the region may experience heavy rain and winds. Exactly what the path may be or the impact of the storm for us is still unknown.

We plan to publish every day providing you with coverage and information about the storm. We will work diligently to deliver newspapers to all our subscribers, but there may be some areas that our carriers may not be able to reach.

Subscribers are encouraged to make sure you have digital access ready in case we cannot make it to your area.

Go to www.greensboro.com and look for the customer service tab to set up your login, or contact our customer service operation at 336-274-5476. We look forward to providing you up to date information on the storm and please stay safe.

Thank you for being a loyal subscriber.