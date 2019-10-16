BURLINGTON — A fire Wednesday evening destroyed a mobile home on Anthony Road, fire officials said.
No one was home at the time and no one was injured in the blaze, the Burlington Fire Department said in a news release.
Firefighters responded about 7:40 p.m. to a structure fire at 2541 Anthony Road. Neighbors told 911 they saw dark smoke and flames coming from the mobile home, the fire department said.
Fire crews arrived in just over five minutes and had the fire under control in 10 minutes, however, the structure and contents were a total loss, the fire department said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
