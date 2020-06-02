GREENSBORO — Guilford County got some good news Tuesday from the state, with no new reports of COVID-19 outbreaks or deaths associated with local congregate living facilities. That would include nursing homes and other residential care facilities.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services releases updated numbers for these establishments on Tuesdays and Fridays.
The county has ongoing outbreaks related to six facilities, with a total of 221 confirmed cases of the highly contagious virus, according the state's data. An outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days, at minimum.
Those six facilities include Clapp's Nursing Center, Piedmont Christian Home, Camden Health and Rehabilitation, Brighton Gardens of Greensboro, Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation, and Malachai House II.
Twenty-three people associated with Guilford County facilities have died from the disease since the coronavirus outbreak began, according to Tuesday's report.
