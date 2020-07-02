GREENSBORO — No inmates in Guilford County’s two jails have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the state in March, but the sheriff’s office has a plan if there is an outbreak.
Early in the pandemic, prisons and jails were considered likely hot spots for outbreaks of the contagious respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus. By mid-May, 11 prison facilities in North Carolina had reported outbreaks. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as at least two or more laboratory-confirmed cases.
Neuse Correctional Center in Goldsboro reported the largest outbreak statewide with more than 460 confirmed cases. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says detention and correctional facilities face challenges in controlling the spread of the virus because of crowded, shared spaces and potential introductions by staff members and new inmates.
Sheriff’s office spokesperson Lori Poag said the Guilford County Detention Center, which has jails in Greensboro and High Point, has had two “scares,” but so far, no inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. In the meantime, jail officials are taking precautions.
“We quarantine new inmates for two weeks,” unless they bail out before the 14-day period is up, Poag said.
She also said inmates get their temperatures checked every hour.
The sheriff’s office looked at using the Guilford County Farm, the county’s former prison farm, if needed for an outbreak. Officials decided instead to take anyone who tests positive to Cone Health’s old Women’s Hospital, which is where that health care system is treating all its COVID-19 cases. Prisoners would remain under guard while at the hospital, Poag said.
As of Tuesday, there were ongoing outbreaks at nine correctional facilities, including at the Forsyth Countyjail in Winston-Salem, which has had nine staff members but no inmates test positive for the illness, the latest state report shows.
