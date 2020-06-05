Novel coronavirus disease COVID-19
GREENSBORO — COVID-19 testing performed on half the staff and homeless population originally sheltered at the Greensboro Sportsplex resulted in no positive cases, the city said today in a news release. 

The Interactive Resource Center and Cone Health conducted COVID-19 testing on May 29 for half of its staff and half of those sheltered by the city and the IRC.

The results showed that every test was negative, the city said. Half of the 150 people experiencing homeless were tested, according to Michelle Kennedy, IRC executive director and a Greensboro City Council member.

Kennedy said the remaining staff and guests were tested this morning with results expected back next week. 

On March 27, the IRC offered the Greensboro Sportsplex as a sheltering solution for those experiencing homelessness during the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper.

In April, the homeless population originally housed in the Greensboro Sportsplex moved into hotels, Kennedy said. 

Kennedy said they are guaranteed a place at the hotels until July 1. At that point, officials will adjust the plan as needed, she said.

