GREENSBORO — Charges are unlikely against a customer involved the fatal shooting of a man authorities said tried to rob a tobacco store last week.

Officials are still wrapping up the investigation, but Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said Wednesday that no charges are pending.

Malik Harris, 18, was armed with a gun when he tried to rob NC Tobacco at 1000 Summit Ave. on Saturday morning, Glenn said.

The customer, whom police did not identify, intervened, and Harris was injured. 

Officers responded to the business at 11:05 a.m., and Harris was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Glenn said there were fewer than 10 customers in the store at the time of the robbery but couldn't offer an exact count. No one else was injured in the incident, he said.

