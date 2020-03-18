HIGH POINT – A pair of nighttime closures are planned this week for an exit ramp on Interstate 74 in Guilford County, according to a news release from state transportation officials.
The ramp from I-74 East to N.C. 68/Eastchester Drive (Exit 67) is scheduled to close from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday and again from 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.
The closure is needed for contract crews working on the interchange improvements project to safely pave the exit ramp.
As a detour, drivers will continue on I-74 East to Greensboro Road (Exit 69) and head back on I-74 West to access N.C. 68/Eastchester Drive.
Transportation officials ask that drivers be cautious of the crews at work in this area and allow extra time for the detour.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
