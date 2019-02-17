GREENSBORO — Construction has begun on Phase 3C of the Downtown Greenway, the 4-mile pedestrian and bike path that, once completed, will circle downtown.
The section under construction is located on the south side of West Smith Street between Prescott and Spring streets. The path will replace an existing sidewalk to accommodate two-way pedestrian and bicycle traffic.
The ramp from Cedar Street onto West Smith Street is closed permanently, and a barrier wall will be built at the end of Cedar. A cul-de-sac large enough for a fire truck to turn around will be built there as well, according to Dabney Sanders, project manager for the Downtown Greenway.
An area near the wall will accommodate a bench and a vertical garden.
The greenway will continue up Smith Street and cross over to the left side at North Spring Street, then continue to a junction point near Battleground Avenue and North Eugene Street, near Joymongers Brewing Co.
Work on this phase of the greenway is expected to be completed in April.
Yates Construction will continue work on the Murrow Boulevard section next, and officials are hopeful the entire project will be finished in 2020.
The projected cost for the greenway is $36 million, with $10 million from private donations and the remainder from public funds.
When complete, the Downtown Greenway is expected to connect more than 80 miles of existing and 400 miles of planned greenways throughout the area.