GREENSBORO — The next-to-last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop — from Battleground Avenue to Lawndale Drive — should open to traffic on Dec. 31.
Contractors working on that $55 million stretch of six-lane highway have been estimating for some time that they would have it in condition for motorists by year's end.
And it looks as though they"ll make it with little time to spare, said Mike Mills, Division 7 Engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Mills said that Dec. 31 is as certain a date as possible, given the unpredictability of winter weather.
"As with all construction activity, the date is weather dependent, so unless it rains/snows for the remainder of December, this date should be good," Mills said Wednesday via email.
He said that contractors would continue putting the finishing touches on the new section after Dec. 31, but that everything will have been done by then so motorists can use it safely.
Once competed, it will leave just one more leg of the 44-mile-long loop to be built, from Lawndale to U.S. 29. That section already is under construction and slated for completion in about two years.
But Mills has said that a major part of the last leg — from Lawndale to North Elm Street — could be open to motorists as soon as December 2020.
