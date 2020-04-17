We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Behind the scenes with your at-home newscasters. Plus, pro tips for those Zoom meetings. As they adapt to the changes, local TV news crews have been figuring out new ways to deliver the news. And they've learned a few things along …

About a month in, Kenny Beck is getting used to working from home. Like many other members of the local news staffs, Beck — an evening news anchor for WXII-Channel 12 — has had to adapt in recent weeks to a new way of delivering the news, remotely from his Winston-Salem home.

PHOTOS, WORK-FROM HOME TIPS: Behind the scenes with your newscasters.

"The reality is, there's no playbook for this," Beck said. "There's no road map, and I think we're a lot better in week three than it was in week one, when we were doing the very best we could. We've worked out some kinks, and things are much smoother."

Local stations have responded with a mix of techniques. Reporters and photo staff still work in the field where possible, practicing social distancing — including driving to assignments separately. Some anchors work from their homes, using technology such as tablets, smart-phones, webcams, video editing programs and equipment from the office, while other anchors and a skeleton behind-the-scenes staff remain at the station, maintaining social distance while getting the news out several times a day.

"It's amazing, the technology and how we're able to get things done," said Kevin Daniels, news director of WGHP-Channel 8. Even something as graphics-heavy as the weather reports can be accomplished remotely, then sent in to the station for broadcast.

"They can remotely make their maps and produce their own shows, then anchor it from their house," he said. "We had put into place safeguards for weather people in case an overnight tornado developed so they could go on the air if no one was in the building, so we had a leg up when it came to the weather side."

Anchoring from home was a little more challenging, he said, "but once you through all the technology available now... all those things are not that difficult."

Where possible, they have tried to use what tech they had on hand at home, but there have been exceptions. Beck said that WXII chief photographer Doug Miller had delivered some equipment and a tutorial on how to use it while maintaining a safe distance in Beck's front yard, and IT director David Callahan, had been "a troubleshooting guru" through the whole process. "He's been so patient with all of us," Beck said. "I'd hate to be the one who has to pay his phone bill."

Kim Ballard, news director of WFMY-Channel 2, said that her No. 1 job is the safety of her team. "It's our job as journalists to protect and inform this community," she said. "We have to embrace the new reality. There are always going to be challenges. But we will work through it and be a better team in the end."

One aspect of reporting from home that has taken some getting used to in the pandemic is doing newscasts from a full home, since many of the staff have families who are also housebound in the current situation.

"Children, spouses, pets, anything and everything can happen, anytime," Daniels said.

Often that involves kids, interrupting newscasts for attention or some juice, or, in at least one case, accidentally locking an iPad. That happened to WGHP's Katie Nordeen 15 minutes before airtime once.

Challenges that come up include "making sure your daughter's violin practice or the dogs barking aren't within range of your mic," said WGHP senior news anchor Neill McNeill.

In one memorable incident, WGHP anchor Chad Tucker's 4-year-old, Pearl Monroe, made an on-air appearance.

"She simply wanted orange juice and I guess thought 'Why not ask daddy, he's just talking to a camera,'" Tucker said. "We take it all with great humor and treat it as a learning experience for our kids."

Such situations can get pretty funny, Daniels said, but they know that they are dealing with some serious topics and are conscious of trying not to be too lighthearted.

"I think it's difficult to anchor from home," Daniels said. "They really show what professionals they are. ... They know they have to separate being the mom and the dad from being the anchor, telling everyone what's going on in these very serious times. And kudos to the spouses who are helping."

Whether they're working from home or going to the studio, one goal remains the same — sharing the news with their audience.

"The new normal is a huge adjustment in the news business," said WFMY anchor Julie Luck. "From the constant headlines, to the latest developments, to answering viewer questions, to giving people guidance, to discerning facts from rumor while also practicing social distancing.... What gives me purpose is knowing we're bringing facts not fear to people who may be scared, confused and worried, while also sharing uplifting stories of the community coming together during these difficult times."