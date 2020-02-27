The News & Record won 18 awards — including six first-place honors and second place for general excellence — in the North Carolina Press Association’s annual contest.
The award ceremony was Thursday in Raleigh.
The staff won eight second-place awards and three third-place awards.
First-place awards went to Ed Hardin for sports columns, Jessie Pounds for education reporting, Khadejeh Nikouyeh for spot news photography, Allen Johnson and Margaret Wimmer for editorial page design, and the staff in general for the newspaper’s overall appearance and design. Former News & Record reporter Brant Wilkerson-New was honored for sports enterprise reporting.
Hardin was honored for three columns, but one stood out to the judge: “Thanksgiving column separated this entry from the rest of the pack. Everything a column should be.”
Pounds’ winning article was about opportunity schools. “This is a deep dive into an interesting new program that has the potential to have a high impact on the community,” the judge said. “What stands out in this story is that the reporting includes important limitations of the program for the schools to consider.”
Nikouyeh’s photo of a man after his house burned captured the man’s emotion perfectly, the judge said.
In the design category, the winning entry was made up of two complete editions of the newspaper from different days in January 2019. The judge described the Jan. 6 front page, designed by David Hurt, as “very eye catching.”
Woody Marshall won three photography awards: second place for general photography, third place for feature photography and third place for sports photography.
Other second-place honors went to Johnson for editorials, Taft Wireback for news enterprise reporting on the opioid crisis, Tim Rickard for illustration and the staff in general for community coverage, headlines, sports coverage and use of photos.
The community-coverage entry included two full editions of the newspaper from April 2019.
“This paper does an excellent job giving readers a sense of place about their community,” the judge said. “The animal shelter story (by Taft Wireback) was especially well done.”
As for Rickard’s shark-attack graphic, “I’m still creeped out,” the judge said.
Cindy Loman and former N&R employee Tim Myers received third place for 1808: Greensboro’s Magazine in the magazine or niche publication category.
