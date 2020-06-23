new building.jpg

The News & Record’s new office at 3001 S. Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO — The News & Record has moved its offices to 3001 S. Elm-Eugene St.

However, because of COVID-19 precautions, the office remains closed to the public for now.

The newspaper reached an agreement in 2018 to sell its 6.5-acre property in downtown Greensboro. That sale is expected to close later this summer. The buyer has not been disclosed publicly.

The News & Record had operated at 200 E. Market St. since 1976. With its printing operations shifted in 2017 to Winston-Salem, the paper no longer needed such a large facility.

The newspaper’s downtown property takes up the block between Market and Hughes streets, and Davie and Church streets.

