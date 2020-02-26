GREENSBORO — A silicon-bronze bench, created in honor of a former News & Record publisher, has moved from the newspaper's doorstep to a more visible spot downtown at LeBauer Park.
The bench, created by sculptor Jim Gallucci when News & Record publisher Van King retired in 2004, includes hand-engraved renderings of historical front pages from the newspaper.
“All pages are authentic, with the original headlines and photos etched into the bronze," said then-Editor John Robinson in 2004. "The one page that was created especially for the bench was the one that announced 'Van King retires.' We added that as a way to dedicate the bench to Van’s years of exemplary service.”
King worked 30 years with Landmark Communications, including 12 as president and publisher of the News & Record.
The News & Record reached an agreement in 2018 to sell its property at 200 E. Market St. — a 6.5-acre parcel that takes up the block between Market and Hughes streets, and Davie and Church streets. The company, which will relocate later this year, donated the bench to the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
The artwork was brought to LeBauer through a partnership between Greensboro Downtown Parks, the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro and the Public Art Endowment of Greensboro, according to a news release from Greensboro Downtown Parks.
