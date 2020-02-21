GREENSBORO — Two Guilford County commissioners aren’t running for reelection this year and the outcome of one of those races could reverse the Republican majority on the nine-member board.
Three seats that are open on the board this year — Districts 5, 6 and 8 — will be on the March 3 primary ballot. A fourth seat up for reelection, District 4, does not have a primary.
The race that could change the board’s makeup is in District 5, where Republican Chairman Jeff Phillips is not seeking reelection. The March primary will choose which Democrat and Republican will face off in November to replace him. If the winner in November is a Democrat, and all incumbents retain their seats, the board would change to a 5-4 Democratic majority.
The March primary will decide the overall winner in District 8, while the District 6 winner will face a challenger in November.
Phillips and fellow Republican Hank Henning, of District 6, announced last year that they wouldn’t be seeking reelection in 2020.
In the District 8 contest, Democratic Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston faces a primary challenger. Since no Republican filed, the winner on March 3 essentially takes the seat.
Regardless of party affiliation, all of the candidates heading into the March 3 primary are thinking about how to find the money to rebuild the Guilford County Schools, up to $2 billion including money for new schools, school leaders say.
Here is a look at the primary election candidates by district:
District 5
Phillips’ decision not to run for reelection has attracted four candidates vying for the open seat in the March 3 primary, two Democrats and two Republicans.
Both Democrats are political newcomers.
- Carly Cooke, 39, is a small business owner and “work-at-home mom.”
Cooke grew up in Alamance County and graduated from UNCG. She has two boys, 6 and 10 years old.
“I represent families with young children in our community,” Cooke said, “and that’s not something that’s represented on the board right now.”
She and several other candidates say their first priority is finding a way for Guilford County Schools to pay for the infrastructure master plan supported by Superintendent Sharon Contreras.
School officials say it will cost as much as $1 billion to repair and rehabilitate the schools that need work before any new schools are constructed.
“How much more would our schools, our teachers and administrators be able to accomplish if they weren’t dealing with the challenges?” Cooke asked. “How much higher would the bar be if they were lifted up with their facilities and not held back?”
She said finding the money to pay for schools is complicated and she believes voters will eventually have to decide whether a sales tax will do the job or hand the responsibility back to commissioners, who may consider raising property taxes.
Cooke is also interested in job growth and attacking the opioid crisis through attention to mental-health funding.
Regarding the economy, she said she’d like to see the commissioners get more involved in funding economic-development efforts, “especially in collaboration with the cities of Greensboro and High Point to see a more regional effort to attract jobs to our community.”
- Macon Sullivan, 47, works in environmental services at Cone Health.
He said his top priority as a commissioner would be improving education.
But raising $2 billion, he said, can’t be done purely through a sales-tax initiative.
Sullivan said the public doesn’t support a sales tax for schools and when Republicans support one, it’s a delaying tactic to avoid raising property taxes. In the end, that’s going to be necessary, he said.
“The relationship between the commissioners and school board could get better,” he said. The commissioners, he said, “are not really meeting the needs that the (school) board wants.”
He has a 20-year-old son who went to Northern Guilford High School and GTCC and an 11-year-old daughter who lives in California.
Sullivan, who is a U.S. Army veteran, also has a bachelor’s degree from Columbus State University in Columbus, Ga.
Both Republicans in the District 5 primary come with records of public service:
- Cyndy Hayworth, 70, has worked in business for decades, first with developer Mike Weaver for 15 years, then with Junior Achievement for 15 years and now as the operations manager for Midtown Financial Advisors, where outgoing commissioner Jeff Phillips works.
“Jeff actually asked me to run,” Hayworth said. “Part of his decision not to run was that he could find someone he felt could carry on the great work that the Republican majority had done over the last seven years.”
Hayworth was a member of the Greensboro Zoning Commission and the Greensboro Board of Adjustment, serving as chairman of both boards. She has also served on the Guilford County Environmental Review Board, which was later rolled into the county Planning Board.
Through her work at Junior Achievement, Hayworth said she found out how necessary entrepreneurship and life skills are for students. The schools began a job shadow program for students during her years at Junior Achievement that she said helped young students learn job skills.
“You can’t just throw money at education,” she said. “You have to earmark it and follow it through.”
She is also interested in the high-demand human services programs that the county operates and believes the county must closely evaluate its most popular programs.
Hayworth said she has dug deeply into policies and programs and believes that the county’s public safety programs are on good footing, adding juvenile detention officers, increasing Emergency Medical Service fees allowed by Medicare and adding positions to animal services.
“I know that I am the best, well-rounded candidate for this District 5 commissioner seat,” she said.
- Troy Lawson, 57, is a former chairman of the Guilford County Republican Party and a higher-education consultant
He said he’s committed to finding a way to pay for school improvements as his top priority.
“I have been around my district. I’ve talked to parents and seen some high schools and they need some help,” he said.
But finding a way to raise the money will take some creativity and he’s not ready to stake himself on methods, he said.
He said that social services and public safety are at the top of his agenda in addition to education because they affect so many people.
Lawson believes his experience as the county GOP chairman will help him build relationships and be an effective commissioner.
“I especially want to work with the relationship with the Board of Commissioners and the school board,” he said. “I believe there are some challenges there and I believe we can help with that.”
The Greensboro resident said keeping a Republican commissioner in the District 5 seat is crucial to continuing the work that the Republican majority has done.
District 6
Both Republicans running to replace Hank Henning are former High Point City Council members, one having served briefly as the city’s mayor. The winner of this primary will face Democrat James Upchurch of Colfax in November.
- Jim Davis, 56, is a general contractor who grew up in the High Point area. He served five years on the City Council and finished a partial term as mayor.
Davis said Henning suggested he run for District 6.
Davis supports a sales tax increase to fund school improvements and he wants to serve on some kind of committee that would keep a tight grip on expenses and projects.
“I’m not a fan of property tax increases,” he said.
He said that schools are in desperate need of more on-site nurses and commissioners should find ways to pay for that.
“I’m a big proponent of economic development and development as a whole,” he said.
He was involved in rewriting High Point’s land-use ordinance. And he was one of the city leaders who helped unite High Point, Greensboro and Guilford County in the Guilford County Economic Development Alliance, which was the first group to treat the county as one economic-development region.
- Jason Ewing, 43, served for seven years as a High Point council member until he lost his bid for reelection in November by six votes.
“I was already planning to devote a few more of my years to public service so the mindset was already there,” the commercial real estate professional said.
He said he believes his experience on City Council will transfer to a seat on the county commissioners.
“They don’t necessarily do the same thing but constituent service is the same,” he said.
He said that, in his experience, many priorities of a city or county are nonpartisan despite political labels.
He said he has no preconceived idea about how to pay for school improvements. But he knows it’s necessary.
“It definitely has to go before the voters but I think it’s our responsibility as a county to look at a myriad of options to pay for it,” Ewing said.
Ewing also places a high priority on improving the mental health of the county’s residents.
“You hear about the ball being dropped on the national level” regarding mental health, he said. “We need to look at programs right now to help people that are in poor mental health.”
District 8
The winner of the Democratic primary for District 8 will not face a Republican in November, so the seat essentially will belong to the winner of the primary.
The only longtime commissioner running for reelection this year is Melvin “Skip” Alston, who has served most recently on the board since 2018. Before that, he served 20 years as a commissioner from 1992 to 2012.
His challenger, Fahiym Hanna, also challenged Alston in 2018, and lost with 29.8% of the vote in that Democratic primary.
- Alston, 62, has been a Realtor for 38 years.
“I feel pretty good about the race but I’m not taking anything for granted,” he said. “We’re running a very aggressive campaign.”
“My next four years are going to be very challenging,” he said.
School needs dominate all other issues, he said, and “the question will be how are we going to pay for that? I’m relying on my experience to figure out how to do that.”
Alston said he has worked on 23 budgets so he knows the challenges of working out complex financing issues.
He said he believes the county can find a substantial amount of money without raising taxes and he said that using the county’s emergency fund to help pay for school needs isn’t out of the question.
“Right now we have an emergency,” he said. “My constituents can’t afford a 6 or 7 cent tax increase,” he said.
He believes that the county should double its contribution to economic agencies like the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce and High Point’s economic development recruiters. But, “I want to challenge them to go out and be a lot more aggressive. Give them the money and the resources to do it and let the people from around the world know that Guilford County is open for business. But they’ve got to know that we’re taking care of our school system first.”
- Hanna, 34, moved to Greensboro 16 years ago and is a perfumist, making 400 different fragrances he and his family sell at a freestanding store, Sensuous Scents, at Bessemer Avenue and Arnold Street.
Hanna has served as the president of the Glenwood Neighborhood Association and helped start a community garden there.
In 2008, he helped organize the Greensboro Minimum Wage Campaign, a citizens initiative that fell short of collecting the needed 10,0000 signatures to put a referendum for a minimum wage on the ballot that year. Hanna said while his group collected more than 10,000 signatures, a large number of them were “tossed out” for a variety of factors from illegibility to signers not being registered at their proper address.
The effort, he said, “started the conversation about city employees getting higher wages.”
He is now an advocate of the “Correct Society Priority Model” that would allow people to work seven-14 hours a week in exchange for such county-funded basic necessities as food, access to infrastructure and education.
“Raising the quality of life for the people in the county is my priority,” Hanna said.
“What I really want to do is build a city for the future,” he said.
“Some people spend 50 or 60% of their income on basic needs,” he said. “I want to solve that problem so we can get to creating a more futuristic city.”
