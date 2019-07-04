Just as sparking downtown High Point's revitalization was a group effort, landing a big story in the New York Times took a little long-term cooperation as well.
Tuesday's Times featured an in-depth article about the city's new downtown ballpark and plans for other development including a co-working and maker space in an old textile plant downtown.
City leaders said Wednesday that a story in arguably the nation's most influential newspaper is always welcome, but it isn't a substitute for the work being done to attract growth to the city, which is hoping to add year-round vitality to an economy dominated by a semiannual furniture market.
"A story does not success or failure make ... but the awareness it creates may focus more people on the important work that’s being done in High Point," Nido Qubein, High Point University's president and the leader of an effort to raise tens of millions of dollars for the ballpark and surrounding projects, wrote in an email.
"Any story that features the transformation of our city is a good thing," Qubein wrote. "The NYT story does a good job in outlining a few of the projects that create tax base increases, opens opportunities for more jobs, and creates both positive energy and economic impact in our community."
A couple of groups worked to get the attention of Times writer Jane Margolies, who came to High Point a week ago to meet with business and civic leaders, said Patrick Chapin, who runs Business High Point — Chamber of Commerce.
Chapin wrote in an email that the DaDa Goldberg public relations firm has been successfully pitching national stories about the Plant Seven co-working center and makerspace that's being developed downtown.
"DaDa, working on behalf of Plant Seven, Business High Point — Chamber of Commerce, and together with leadership across the High Point community worked to pitch, land, and execute on this piece," Chapin wrote.
In the story, Margolies wrote about the new 11-acre downtown district that features the ballpark for the High Point Rockers minor-league baseball team and land for mixed-use development.
"That might sound ambitious for a small city, but there’s considerable money behind the projects," she wrote. "Nido Qubein, the president of High Point University, said he had raised $63 million from private sources, some of which went to equip the stadium and pay for a team to play in it."
Loren Hill, president of High Point Economic Development Corp. and a leading regional economic development official, said the region has hired an agency to draw media attention to the Greensboro-High Point area's economy.
The company, Development Counsellors International, was in touch with Margolies months ago about the region, he said.
Qubein said later in his email that Margolies didn't quite capture one facet of the story he's especially proud of.
"The writer did not emphasize the powerful energy in our city that’s being created with the private-public partnership that’s more positive than I’ve ever seen it," Qubein wrote.