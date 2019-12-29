New Year's
Federal offices: Closed Wednesday.

State offices: Closed Wednesday.

Greensboro city offices: Closed Wednesday.

High Point city offices: Closed Wednesday.

County offices: Closed Wednesday.

ABC stores: Closed Wednesday.

Schools: Closed through Friday.

Greensboro Transit: Normal hourly service ending at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. No service on Wednesday. No HEAT service during entire holiday period.

High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran closed Wednesday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: No collection on Wednesday. Tuesday and Thursday collections are normal.

High Point: Collection is Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

