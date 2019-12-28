Federal offices: Closed Wednesday.
State offices: Closed Wednesday.
Greensboro city offices: Closed Wednesday.
High Point city offices: Closed Wednesday.
County offices: Closed Wednesday.
ABC stores: Closed Wednesday.
Schools: Closed through Friday.
Greensboro Transit: Normal hourly service ending at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. No service on Wednesday. No HEAT service during entire holiday period.
High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran closed Wednesday.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: No collection on Wednesday. Tuesday and Thursday collections are normal.
High Point: Collection is Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.