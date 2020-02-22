New 6th District has five Dems scrapping for votes

GREENSBORO — To draw a crowd of enthusiastic candidates, there's nothing like a new congressional district radically different from the present configuration and without an incumbent anywhere in sight.
Welcome to North Carolina's new 6th Congressional District, slimmed down from its previous eight-county wingspan to just a pair of them in the new design.
The fledgling district includes all of Guilford and part of Forsyth counties, and nothing else in a new format that aims to rectify partisan gerrymandering the court system has condemned in its forerunners.
The redesign flipped the 6th District's political compass from a landscape where Republicans had an edge to one with a Democratic tilt that has attracted a roster of five, strong candidates from that party and two game contenders on the Republican side.
GOP candidates Lee Haywood of Summerfield and Laura Pichardo of Pelham entered the fray after the Republican incumbent in the current district, U.S. Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro, assessed the odds and decided not to seek a fourth term in the new district.
Winners of the two, March 3 primary contests will battle each other in the November general election.
The district's perceived frontrunner on the Democratic side is Greensboro philanthropist and former immigration lawyer Kathy Manning, who is making her second try for Congress in as many years.
She said voters should not have second thoughts simply because she has not held elective, public office before. She lost a 2018 challenge to U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, in the 13th District that at the time included part of Guilford County.
"I have more than 30 years of real world experience, taking on tough challenges, bringing people together and actually getting things done," Manning said last week via email. "I have worked as an immigration attorney navigating complex laws and government agencies on behalf of my clients, and advocating for the reform of laws that are outdated and have negative, real-world impact on businesses and families."
Manning is facing off in the primary against former Guilford County commissioner Bruce Davis of High Point; relatively new Greensboro resident Rhonda Foxx, a former chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Alma Adams; former N.C. House member Ed Hanes of Winston-Salem; and state Rep. Derwin Montgomery, also of Winston-Salem.
Manning is the lone white candidate running to represent her party in a district where black voters make up about 60% of registered Democrats.
But the four African American candidates, two from each county, could divide the ethnic vote March 3 to a point where it is not a deciding factor.
To avoid a runoff with one of her Democratic rivals, Manning needs to amass a single vote more than 30% of the primary ballots cast on the Democratic side of the race.
"Can one candidate get over 30% in that field? It's not out of the question," said John Dinan, a political science professor from Wake Forest University who is keeping an eye on the contest.
Associate UNCG political science professor David Holian said that given the demographics, it could be a cliffhanger if Manning fails to reach that threshold and triggers a May runoff with one of the black candidates.
"I would imagine that one of her goals might be to avoid that," Holian said.
If such a runoff does result, Davis could play a key role in causing it. The former chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners has been endorsed by the Simkins PAC looked to for guidance by many black voters in the Greensboro area.
Former state legislator Earl Jones said he and other members of the PAC were impressed by the fact that both Davis and Manning had represented the party in previous campaigns for Budd's seat.
Davis made his previous try for Congress in 2016, after Budd prevailed in a 17-candidate Republican primary despite not having held public office previously.
Chaired by Greensboro lawyer Steve Bowden, the PAC's decision-makers include such African American political leaders as Jones, Guilford County commissioners Melvin "Skip" Alston and Carolyn Coleman, and Greensboro Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson.
Davis said last week that if elected, he would focus on increasing the stock of affordable housing and expanding economic opportunity for the nearly 16% of 6th District residents in households with poverty-level incomes.
"That equates to 144,000 people. That's larger than High Point," said Davis, who grew up in High Point and recently ran unsuccessfully for mayor of his hometown.
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Davis said he had proven his ability to "work across party lines" as a commissioner, pointing to his role in helping to create the Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park as a project involving the governments of both Guilford and Forsyth counties.
"We were able to get land to build the largest veteran's memorial outside of Washington, D.C.," he said.
If Manning falters, it probably won't be for lack of campaign funds. The most recent campaign reports to the Federal Election Commission show that she has raised about 6 times more than her closest adversary in the March 3 primary, Foxx.
Manning said Friday that she had raised more than $819,000 in campaign contributions so far, including just less than $338,500 this year in addition to about $481,000 through Dec. 31.
That compares to Foxx's tally of roughly $131,000 through mid-February.
Davis has not filed a financial report since he announced his candidacy, according to the FEC.
Hanes said his campaign filed a required February report with the federal government last week, but the agency has not yet posted it online. He said the report shows his campaign raised about $40,000 this year, about half of that from a personal loan he made to the campaign.
Montgomery reported that through Dec. 31, he had raised about $35,000, but about $21,000 of that was money that he loaned to the campaign. He has yet to file a required February report.
Montgomery took his current seat in the state House of Representatives in 2018 after Hanes stepped down from the office to pursue a business opportunity.
Montgomery has campaigned on his background as the only candidate in the race to have held elective office at both state and city levels, two arms of government heavily impacted by decisions made in Congress.
He served three terms on the Winston-Salem City Council before taking Hanes' place in Raleigh.
But as a pastor at a Winston-Salem church who also runs a nonprofit center for the homeless, Montgomery believes that his experience helping people with everyday problems especially qualifies him for a House seat.
"Once you get to Washington, D.C., if you don't have that perspective of everyday people, you're not going to get it there," he said.
Montgomery acknowledged that his and Hanes' competing candidacies weren't an ideal situation for either candidate from part of the district with the smaller pool of votes.
According to data from the state Board of Elections, less than 40% of the district's registered voters live in Forsyth County, where both he and Hanes are better known.
"Yes, I would have preferred only one candidate coming out of the Forsyth side of the district," Montgomery said.
But he said that although he and Hanes have "major respect" for each other, both wanted to run.
Hanes is running on his nearly six years of experience working as a legislator "at the highest levels of state government."
He makes his case as a pragmatist with a track record for being able to work effectively with Republicans even during extremely partisan times.
"I have proven that I can pass life-saving, life-affirming legislation," he said.
He points to a bill he helped pass that resulted in more law enforcement officers across the state being equipped with body cameras that improve police accountability. Another bill he sponsored expanded opportunities for underprivileged students to take advanced math and science classes, he said.
Manning has used her superior financial backing to deploy glossy mailers and TV ads that air with a frequency her Democratic opponents have been unable to match.
Among other things, they tout her support for efforts to bring down the cost of health care and prescription drugs, to preserve Social Security and Medicare, protect "women's right to make their own health-care decisions," and make big corporations pay their rightful share of taxes.
Manning said she can deliver what voters want from the member of Congress who represents them.
"They want someone experienced and tenacious enough to defend and improve Obamacare and to go after the outrageous price of prescription drugs, protect Social Security and Medicare, fight for better education and fairer student loans," she said, adding that she also would focus on expanding job opportunities and business growth in previously neglected areas.
Foxx has staked out a position on the left side of the political spectrum, among other things promoting herself as the only Democratic candidate who supports the "Medicare for all" concept that centrist Democrats think too costly and unpopular with voters who already have adequate medical coverage through employers.
"We can no longer tolerate a system where one's skin tone and zip code determine the outcome," Foxx said in explaining her health-care position. "It's an issue of priority ... We have the money, we just have to have the priority."
Criticism of Foxx stems from her recent arrival and qualms that she moved to Greensboro only to seek office, having switched her voter registration from Cumberland County to Guilford in December several days before filing as a 6th District candidate.
Foxx said that the open House seat had nothing to do with her move last year.
"I did not move here to run," she said in a recent interview. "I've always wanted to live here. It's a good place to live."
Her parents went to college in Greensboro, her father at N.C. A&T and her mother at UNCG, Foxx said. And she has extended family members locally, she added.
She said she decided to file as a candidate only after looking at the new district's demographics, weighing them against the announced candidates and deciding that "there has to be a black woman in this race."
She says that she would be the most effective candidate because of her background working for Adams and other members of Congress before that, contending that she could use the inside knowledge she already has gained to start making things happen for the new district from the get-go.
Former state legislator Hanes in particular has set his sights on Manning's candidacy both in campaign talking points and in his TV ads, believing that "any reasonable person would look and say Kathy is the front runner."
His campaign began airing a TV ad last week criticizing Manning for vowing during her 2018 campaign not to support Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the top House post that the veteran California representative has since won.
"How do you send someone to Congress who just a year ago said they would not support the woman who has just impeached Donald Trump?" Hanes asked rhetorically, referring to Pelosi's leadership role in the president's recent impeachment saga.
Asked about this, Manning said that her view of Pelosi has evolved as the House speaker demonstrated her skills in a variety of ways since the 2018 campaign.
"We've now had a chance to see her in this role as leader in these very difficult times," Manning said. "She has been dignified ... She has been great and I would be thrilled to support her."
Meanwhile, Wake Forest's Dinan believes that much of the candidates' back and forth over the nuances of their various positions probably will go for naught in determining the crowded primary's outcome.
Primary elections turn on a much more basic human instinct, he said.
"They're about name recognition," Dinan said of primaries in general. "Who has a name that voters are going to recognize when they get the ballot?"
